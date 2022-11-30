Coldstream lights up event after 2 year hiatus

The Coldstream Community Christmas Light Up is back for the first time since 2019

The 19th annual Coldstream Community Christmas Light Up takes place at the Coldstream Christmas Church on Sunday, Dec. 4. (Contributed)

The Coldstream Community Christmas Light Up is back after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 19th annual event will take place at Coldstream Christian Church (9904 Kalamalka Rd.) on Sunday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m.

At the event, the public will find a large bonfire minded by the Coldstream Fire Department, free hot dogs, apple cider and popcorn, cookie decorating bags for kids to take home, a nativity setup, music, indoor and outdoor activities and the Vernon Vipers.

Choirs from three local schools will also be in attendance to sing at the event, and Santa Claus will be on hand taking photos with families and giving out candy canes.

As in the past, this year’s light up focuses on giving back to those in need. Bins will be set up to collect non-perishable food donations for the food bank.

“It’s a free event for everyone, we just want to encourage donations to the food bank,” said church member and event coordinator Tiffany Raymond.

New this year is a community prayer tree. Folks can fill out an ornament with a prayer request and hang it on the Christmas tree, and the church will commit to praying for those requests.

Raymond said organizers are excited to bring back the event now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased.

