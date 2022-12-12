Dennis Wilson earns the Coldstream Community Achievement Award from Mayor Ruth Hoyte. (District of Coldstream photo)

Dennis Wilson earns the Coldstream Community Achievement Award from Mayor Ruth Hoyte. (District of Coldstream photo)

Coldstream man awarded for 35 years of fighting fires

Retired firefighter honoured with Community Achievement Award

A passion to serve for 35 years has earned a retired Coldstream firefighter community admiration.

Dennis Wilson has been awarded the District of Coldstream Community Achievement Award.

According to the district, the award “celebrates individuals who go above and beyond in their dedication and service to others and who devote time and energy to making their communities more caring, dynamic, beautiful, healthy, and unique.”

Wilson has affected numerous lives and families in the community through his passion to serve.

Not only has he put out house fires, fought wildfires, pulled injured residents from vehicles and supported people in need during medical distress, but Wilson has also mentored dozens of firefighters with his experience and wisdom.

READ MORE: Cowboys tune up for North Okanagan Christmas

READ MORE: Driver in Spallumcheen extremely fortunate

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AwardsfirefightersNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Salmon Arm students’ Sloan cover earns spot among finalists in CBC Music Class Challenge

Just Posted

Don LaRocque is one of two Vernon transit drivers who star in a short video by BC Transit ahead of Transit Driver Appreciation Day on March 18, 2020. (BC Transit/YouTube)
Brakes put on holiday bus route for Vernon UBC Okanagan

Dennis Wilson earns the Coldstream Community Achievement Award from Mayor Ruth Hoyte. (District of Coldstream photo)
Coldstream man awarded for 35 years of fighting fires

Crews remain at the scene of a two-vehicle accident northbound on Highway 97 near the north end overpass Monday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. Tow trucks are on-scene and three ambulances have cleared and left the area. No word on any injuries. Highway 97 is open in both directions. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Crews help out at Vernon collision

A child with the flu can have hallucinations, but be assured these episodes can be brief and don’t require treatment, says Dr. Kathryn MacKinlay, a Pediatrician in Vernon. (Interior Heath)
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

Pop-up banner image