Coldstream man awarded for 35 years of fighting fires

Dennis Wilson earns the Coldstream Community Achievement Award from Mayor Ruth Hoyte. (District of Coldstream photo)

A passion to serve for 35 years has earned a retired Coldstream firefighter community admiration.

Dennis Wilson has been awarded the District of Coldstream Community Achievement Award.

According to the district, the award “celebrates individuals who go above and beyond in their dedication and service to others and who devote time and energy to making their communities more caring, dynamic, beautiful, healthy, and unique.”

Wilson has affected numerous lives and families in the community through his passion to serve.

Not only has he put out house fires, fought wildfires, pulled injured residents from vehicles and supported people in need during medical distress, but Wilson has also mentored dozens of firefighters with his experience and wisdom.

READ MORE: Cowboys tune up for North Okanagan Christmas

READ MORE: Driver in Spallumcheen extremely fortunate

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AwardsfirefightersNorth Okanagan Regional District