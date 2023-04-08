Coldstream man wins Vernon shopping spree

Dean Readman with his collection of gift cards after winning Vernon Morning Star’s $2,023 shopping spree contest (Bowen Assman- Morning Star photo). Vernon Morning Star’s $2,023 Shopping Spree winner Dean Readman is presented with a $200 gift card from City Furniture’s manager Justin Sharma (Bowen Assman- Morning Star Photo). Vernon Morning Star’s $2,023 Shopping Spree winner Dean Readman is presented with a $200 gift card from Rona’s front end manager Tiffany Day (Bowen Assman- Morning Star Photo). Vernon Morning Star’s $2,023 Shopping Spree winner Dean Readman is presented with a $200 gift card from Anna’s Vitamins Plus owner Daina Bull (Bowen Assman- Morning Star Photo). Vernon Morning Star’s $2,023 Shopping Spree winner Dean Readman is presented with a $200 gift card from Polished Mercantile owner Lacey O’Neill (Bowen Assman- Morning Star Photo). Vernon Morning Star’s $2,023 Shopping Spree winner Dean Readman is presented a $200 gift card from Bean To Cup owner Kunal Chander and manager Sarah Young (Bowen Assman- Morning Star Photo). Vernon Morning Star’s $2,023 Shopping Spree winner Dean Readman is presented with a $200 gift card from Simply Delicious supervisor Ashley Northcote (Bowen Assman- Morning Star Photo). Vernon Morning Star’s $2,023 Shopping Spree winner Dean Readman is presented a $223 gift card from Big Box Outlet manager Lisa Ekalund (Bowen Assman- Morning Star Photo). Vernon Morning Star’s $2,023 Shopping Spree winner Dean Readman is presented with a $200 gift card from Valhalla Pure Outfitters sales manager Sam Krieg (Bowen Assman- Morning Star Photo). Vernon Morning Star’s $2,023 Shopping Spree winner Dean Readman is presented with a $200 gift card from Midtown Bistro owner Hardik Amin (Bowen Assman- Morning Star Photo). Vernon Morning Star’s $2,023 Shopping Spree winner Dean Readman is presented with a $200 gift card from Samosa Joes owner Joe Patel (Bowen Assman- Morning Star Photo).

Dean Readman is the winner of the Vernon Morning Star’s $2,023 shopping spree contest.

Readman was personally gifted nine $200 gift cards, and one $223 card, from local businesses around Vernon.

“This is going to be a good day,” remarked Readman, who is semi-retired.

The victorious contest winner was personally chauffeured around town to Rona, Simply Delicious, Samosa Joes, Polished Mercantile, Bean To Cup, Anna’s Vitamins Plus, Big Box Outlet, Valhalla Pure Outfitters, City Furniture and Midtown Bistro where the owners and managers of the establishments presented gift cards to him.

Readman was ecstatic to grab his prize from Bean to Cup, as that was where his name was entered in the draw.

“My friend actually entered my name while we were sitting for coffee at Bean To Cup, so I was very happy he did,” laughed Readman.

“I think I’ll gift him my Rona card, as he is doing a lot of renovations for his place.”

The Morning Star wants to thank everyone, including the close to 20 businesses, for participating, as we received thousands of submissions.

The hope is to do it again, in 2024, for a dollar more!

