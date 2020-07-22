Donna Scott, centre, is hosting a Garden Walk at her Coldstream home Aug. 2, 2020, to raise funds in order to purchase a new elevator for her sons, Egan and Logan Mandreck. Egan and Logan live with a rare hereditary condition called Friedreich’s Ataxia and rely on wheelchairs. (Contributed)

Coldstream mom hosts garden walk to raise funds for new elevator for sons living with rare condition

23-year-old lift needs to be replaced for two sons living with Friedreich’s Ataxia, dependent on wheelchairs

A Coldstream mother is inviting neighbours to take a stroll through her garden in hopes to raise funds to install an elevator for her two adult sons living with a rare hereditary condition and are dependent on wheelchairs.

Donna Scott said her smaller home has been modified over the years to provide her sons, Egan, 41, and Logan Mandreck, 40, with a safe and accessible living space, but the old elevator — installed in 1997 — needs to be replaced.

The elevator, Scott said, is the only way Egan and Logan, who live with Friedreich’s Ataxia, can leave the house.

Friedreich’s Ataxia is a rare genetic disease affecting approximately one in 40,000 people. It causes difficulty in walking, a loss of sensation in arms and legs and impaired speech.

“This elevator is mandatory for their daily living and safety,” she said.

The price of a new elevator runs around $30,000.

“This unexpected expense will be impossible for me to finance on my own,” Scott said. “I am reaching out to family, friends and this caring community to help raise funds to cover at least a portion of the cost.”

In 2009, Scott’s sons qualified for the Person’s with Disabilities Program which covered many of their expenses.

“I have handled the care responsibilities, along with a wonderful team of care givers and the remaining expenses all on my own since that time,” Scott said.

To cover a portion of the costs, Scott is inviting guests to enjoy a walk in her garden in Coldstream on Aug. 2, which coincides with Egan’s 42nd birthday and a welcome home celebration.

“Besides working hard to care for my sons,” the single, retired primary school teacher said, “I have created a beautiful garden.

I take pride in welcoming you to view my inspirational space with social distancing easily achieved.”

Join Scott on Aug. 2, 2020, at 9502 Giles Drive in Coldstream between 2-6 p.m., rain or shine, for the garden walk.

Admission is by donation on site and if you can’t make it but still wish to contribute to Scott’s fundraising effort, please contribute to New Elevator Fund (Donna Scott) at the Royal Bank in the Polson Mall, or emaildonnajscott64@gmail.com.

