Coldstream poet wins prestigious prize

Coldstream poet Laisha Rosnau has won the Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize for her 2018 collection, Our Familiar Hunger.

The Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize is one of seven B.C. Book Prizes, which are awarded annually and were founded to recognize and promote the achievements of the book community in British Columbia and the Yukon.

All of the awards carry a cash prize of $2,000 plus a certificate. This year’s winners were announced at an awards gala in Vancouver on Saturday, May 11.

Related: Coldstream Poet nominated for prestigious book prize

“Our Familiar Hunger is a book about the strength, will, struggle and fortitude of generations of women and how those relationships and shared knowledge interact, inform, transform and burden,” wrote Nightwood publishing in a recent press release. “These poems are memories of reclaimed history and attempts at starting over in a new place. They are the fractured reality of trickle-down inheritance, studies of the epigenetic grief we carry and the myriad ways that interferes or interprets our best attempts.”

This isn’t the first time Rosnau has received recognition for her works. She is the author of The Sudden Weight of Snow, which received an honourable mention for the Amazon/Books in Canada First Novel Award. Her first collection of poetry, Notes on Leaving, won the 2005 Acorn-Plantos People’s Poetry Award and her second collection, Lousy Explorers, was a finalist for the Pat Lowther Award for best book of poetry by a Canadian woman.

Rosnau newest award-winning poetry collection, Our Familiar Hunger (Nightwood Editions), is her fourth volumn of poetry and is priced at $18.95. Those interested in purchasing the collection may do so via harbourpublishing.com/title/OurFamiliarHunger.

Related: Vernon author releases fourth volume of poetry

Related: Reading series welcomes published authors/poets

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.