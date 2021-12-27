Ice that's been dyed by someone who lives near the 's'-curves on Highway 3 west of the junction with Highway 97. (Contributed)

Colourful frozen waterfall mysteriously returns on Highway 3A, near Penticton

The tradition has been going on for over 10 years now

With winter’s chill fully upon the region once again, another yearly tradition returned along Highway 3A.

Not far from the turn off from Highway 97 in Kaleden, an anonymous resident has taken to colouring the waterfalls at the base along the “S” curve every year.

READ MORE: Colourful ice

With Highway 3 reopened once again to non-essential travel, you might catch a glimpse of the tricoloured ice on your way.

There is rumours that it is a woman from Keremeos who has put on the colourful winter ice display but that has never been confirmed.

If you do want to check it out, make sure you pay attention to road conditions and check DriveBC before you.

