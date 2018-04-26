Serena Caner, registered dietician Serena Caner, registered dietician

Column: Take the gardening challenge

I had a moment in my garden last weekend.

It was overcast and the wind had picked up. I turned to see my four-year-old “helping” me in the garden: throwing seeds up in the air, she watched in wonder as they blew haphazardly in the wind, scattering on the ground.

I was unsure if I should scold her for wasting seeds or let it go as experiential learning.

Maybe the seeds would sprout somewhere in my yard. Or maybe this moment in harmony with nature would inspire her to become a farmer. In the end, I thought, “Oh well, if it doesn’t work out, I can buy my food from the store.”

One important benefit of gardening is that it connects us to our food source.

We become aware of the time, space, work and resources that go into producing food. Growing food increases our respect for both food and our environment. In fact, I would argue that people who complain that healthy food is too expensive have not tried growing it for themselves. When you do, suddenly, the cheap bags of potatoes or produce become offensive. How can we charge so little money for so much work?

As a percentage of their income, Canadians spent less money on food than almost any other country in the world. Unfortunately, cheap food is expensive. It comes with many hidden costs including decreased air, water and soil quality; of increased health problems and chronic disease; and lessening food security for future generations.

Cheap food is so easy to waste, that we do it every day.

This spring, I challenge you to try grow something in your yard, or on your porch or in your windowsill. Take time to consider the inputs needed for the plant to grow- sunlight, water, healthy soil.

Contemplate the idea that every food you eat, at some point, had to be planted, tended, harvested and transported to your house. Then go to the grocery store or farmer’s market and marvel at how reasonably priced the food becomes!

-Serena Caner is a registered dietitian who works at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

