NEOWISE streaked across Lumby skies July 14, 2020. Photographer Dale Eurich captured the image, and a hint of Noctilucent clouds, at 3:24 a.m. and shared the photograph to Facebook. (Dale Eurich - Around the Block Lumby)

Comet caught in Lumby skies by local photographer

Dale Eurich Photography snapped the rare sighting in the early hours Tuesday morning

A North Okanagan photographer captured the bright comet NEOWISE streaking through the skies above Lumby before sunrise Tuesday, July 14.

Photograher Dale Eurich shared the incredible shot, snapped at 3:24 a.m., on the Around the Block Lumby community group on Facebook.

The bright comet NEOWISE, officially known as C/2020 F3, won’t pass Earth again for another 6,800 years according to the International Dark-Sky Association.

Astronomers are predicting that if NEOWISE continues to hold together, it will be visible in the morning sky until approximately July 16. Scientific research explains that comets are known to be unpredictable and will easily fall apart due to the warmth within the earth’s atmosphere, so keep your eye out, you still may catch a glimpse.

Photographers across the Okanagan have raised their cameras to the night skies to capture the fleeting moment.

Twitter user Space Porn shared a photo over Big Horn Lake near Kelowna July 14, which also featured glimpses of the Northern Lights.

To see more of Dale Eurich Photography’s work, visit his Facebook page or website.

READ MORE: Rare comet NEOWISE and aurora lights captured in Okanagan

READ MORE: Vernon Search and Rescue aids injured rail trail cyclist

Rare comet NEOWISE and aurora lights captured in Okanagan

