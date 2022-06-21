Officers with Out on Patrol visited Vernon Secondary School for Pride Month on June 20, 2022 (Contributed)

Officers with Out on Patrol visited Vernon Secondary School for Pride Month on June 20, 2022 (Contributed)

Coming out for those coming out: Out on Patrol visits Vernon high schools

Out on Patrol is a non-profit, peer support organization for 2SLGBTQ+ members of law enforcement

Students at Fulton Secondary and Vernon Secondary schools were visited by Out on Patrol Society Monday, a non-profit, peer support group for 2SLGBTQ+ members of law enforcement.

Vancouver Police Constables Chris Birkett and Bryan Watson interrupted social justice classes to talk about community engagement, charitable work, and education.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better first day, and that was thanks to members of the Vernon RCMP, who coordinated three presentations at two different schools,” said Const. Birkett. “It was great to connect with the kids, who were engaged and had thoughtful questions related to policing and our personal experiences as 2SLGBTQ+ members of law enforcement.”

Presentations also looked at the relationship between the community and police as well as the history of 2SLGBTQ+ rights in Canada.

