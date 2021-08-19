Community block party to lift Vernon moods

A bouncy castle will be part of the festivities at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre parking lot Sunday, Aug. 22, as Greater Vernon Recreation Services hosts a Community Reboot and Block Party from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Morning Star - file photo)

Originally it was planned as a post-COVID celebration and to coincide with the first day of registration for fall programs.

Now, Greater Vernon Recreation Services’ Community Reboot and Block Party Sunday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Vernon Performing Arts Centre parking lot (3800-33rd Street) is a chance for the community to share time and be together again as the region deals with the current wildfire situation along with COVID’s impact.

Recreation Services acknowledges that impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are still occurring and that people in our community have experienced great loss with the current wildfire situation.

“We believe this is a chance to draw community members together and share our continued progress through B.C.’s Restart Plan,” Recreation Services customer service manager Leah Walker said. “Given the continually evolving wildfire situation in the North Okanagan and throughout the Interior of B.C., we also believe this is an opportunity to offer residents, neighbours and visitors a community activity to take their minds off the stresses of the fires.”

The block party will feature the Polson Artisan Night Market (transitioned to a daytime Sunday market at the centre parking lot), food trucks, Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan, Vernon Winter Carnival Society, musical entertainment provided by the Downtown Vernon Association, the 2022 BC Winter Games, and Recreation Services.

There will be a kids’ zone with a bouncy castle and road hockey, as well as cards to sign to show appreciation for local volunteers and firefighters.

Recreation Services is also hosting a Toonie Swim from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fall registration begins online and in-person Aug. 22 at 8 a.m., at the Vernon Recreation Centre. You can check out a list of program offerings in the guide in Thursday’s edition of the Morning Star.

