Community cleans up

Enderby sweeps up spring mess and makes city shine again

The City of Enderby is shining.

Community volunteers came out in droves recently to partake in the sixth annual Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge.

Following the spring melt, garbage and debris revealed a winter’s worth of garbage, which people delightedly cleaned up around town.

“The annual Clean-Up Challenge is a great way to kick off spring and come together as a community to clean up our environment,” said Mayor Greg McCune. “Our residents are so passionate about our community and this event is a great representation of that.”

