Community cleans up

The City of Enderby is shining.
Community volunteers came out in droves recently to partake in the sixth annual Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge.
Following the spring melt, garbage and debris revealed a winter’s worth of garbage, which people delightedly cleaned up around town.
“The annual Clean-Up Challenge is a great way to kick off spring and come together as a community to clean up our environment,” said Mayor Greg McCune. “Our residents are so passionate about our community and this event is a great representation of that.”
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.