Little Easton Vetter supervises as his dad Cliff and mom Kelly pick up trash around town Saturday, during the sixth annual Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge, which Terry and Dolores Whitfield also took part in. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Community cleans up

Enderby sweeps up spring mess and makes city shine again

The City of Enderby is shining.

Community volunteers came out in droves recently to partake in the sixth annual Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge.

See Enderby residents challenged to clean up

Following the spring melt, garbage and debris revealed a winter’s worth of garbage, which people delightedly cleaned up around town.

“The annual Clean-Up Challenge is a great way to kick off spring and come together as a community to clean up our environment,” said Mayor Greg McCune. “Our residents are so passionate about our community and this event is a great representation of that.”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Terry and Dolores Whitfield pick up trash around town Saturday during the sixth annual Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Previous story
Tiny turtle goes for a slow stroll
Next story
Salmon Arm farmer makes empassioned plea to protect B.C.’s food supply

Just Posted

Power soccer stars head to Vernon

Nearly 20 players set to compete in B.C. Storm Power Soccer tourney Saturday and Sunday at VSS

Rabbits removed from Armstrong IPE fair

Disease prompts Armstrong IPE to eliminate rabbit exhibits

Lake Country lotto ticket a winner

$50,000 winning ticket on Lotto 6/49 SuperDraw sold in Lake Country

Fallen flagger remembered

Armstrong Day of Mourning draws traffic control industry

Christian elected Shuswap tribal chief

Splatsin chief acclaimed as head of Shuswap Nation Tribal Council

Power soccer stars head to Vernon

Nearly 20 players set to compete in B.C. Storm Power Soccer tourney Saturday and Sunday at VSS

Water floods golf course near Merritt

What appears to be serious flooding is currently under control and not a concern for the TNRD

Efforts increase to save Tulameen

Incident Command Centre established this morning

New B.C. restaurant Escobar takes heat for ‘insensitive’ name

“They’re glorifying a name that brings so much pain”

B.C. youth develop life-saving app to assist in overdose emergencies

Android-friendly app designed for teens developed with help of health authority, paramedics

Ships Ahoy: Boats abound in Vernon

Vernon Yacht Club splashed into boating season with annual show this weekend

Tiny turtle goes for a slow stroll

Carla Hunt saw this little guy at Round Lake, Armstrong, on Monday.

Calendar Girls a story to remember

Calendar Girls runs at Powerhouse Theatre May 2-12

Liberal elections bill aimed at tighter rules on spending, fake news, privacy

There is currently no cap on the amount of money political parties can spend at that time

Most Read