Community effort on to build beds for Vernon kids without one

Vernon’s Rona parking lot will be the site of a community bed-building event Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by the Vernon chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace, whose mission is to make sure all North Okanagan kids have a bed to sleep in. (Patrick Vance photo)

A community bed building event will be held in Vernon to help make sure children have a bed to sleep in.

The Vernon chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace (SHP) invites the community to join them Saturday, July 9, at the Rona parking lot (2201-58th Ave.) as they build beds for kids in the community that do not have a bed of their own.

“Child bedlessness is a national problem, and as a national non-profit with chapters spread across the country, SHP has provided the solution,” says the organization on its website. “We are a volunteer organization that builds beds for kids who are sleeping on the floor and there are multiple ways to get involved…”

Participants are asked to arrive between 9:30 and 10 a.m. to sign in and organize personal protective equipment (PPE). SHP asks that participants bring personal protective gear such as work gloves, face masks, eye and ear protection and closed-toed shoes. PPE will be provided for those who do not have any (except shoes). All tools and building materials will be provided. Please do not bring your own tools.

Prior to the build, all participants will be led through a safety and build orientation.

Building and training starts at 10 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m. Cold water will be provided and there will be a lunch break. Participants can buy lunch nearby.

The group is also interested in meeting volunteers who can assist with the delivery of completed beds to homes, or anyone who is interested in helping SHP acquire supplies for the beds, such as fabric, pillows and bedding.

