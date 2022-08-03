Community Futures North Okanagan names top volunteer

Penny McDonald loves helping businesses grow.

That’s why she started volunteering for Community Futures North Okanagan (CFNO) in 2012, and that’s what keeps McDonald volunteering a decade later.

But when McDonald, the CFNO 2022 Volunteer of the Year, originally joined the Community Futures Self-Employment Committee, the business landscape looked far different than it does today.

“The local business community has become more diversified. With the growing population, there’s more opportunity for entrepreneurs than ever before,” said McDonald, senior manager with KPMG LLP. “Overall, that has kept me engaged for all these years. I have a personal interest in businesses of all types and it’s exciting to see what businesses are succeeding today.”

With more than 20 years of experience in providing accounting and tax services, McDonald sits on the board of directors and is the CFNO treasurer.

“Community Futures is continually evolving, and its strength comes from the people that work there,” said McDonald. “We’re very fortunate to have this organization in our community. What they give to the community and people from all walks of life is amazing.”

A strong supporter of business development, McDonald spearheaded CFNO’ popular Enterprize Challenge competition and continues to support the initiative.

“We are very grateful to Penny for sharing her valuable time and expertise to improve and enhance the organization and the community we serve,” said Leigha Horsfield, CFNO executive director. “Her passion for business and devotion to owner-managed businesses makes Penny an invaluable member of the Community Futures North Okanagan team.”

Volunteers are the reason CFNO can contribute meaningfully to the local business community. For more information about how to volunteer with CFNO, visit futuresbc.com.

READ MORE: North Okanagan youth entrepreneurs making Trax

READ MORE: PHOTOS: The Butler did it – Cosmetics company wins Vernon Enterprize Challenge

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Awardscommunity profileVernonvolunteers