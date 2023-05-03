The Pleasant Valley Community Garden is a popular space for those without the space at home to grow some vegetables and flowers. (Debbie Hartwig photo)

Community Garden digs up plant sale for Vernon

Pleasant Valley boxes also available for those interested

Spring is in the air and now is the time to start thinking of plants popping up with that vibrant spring green.

It’s a season for all, whether you are a seasoned gardener or a beginner who wants to learn more about growing your own food. Whether you are excited to plant a garden or maybe just a pot or two, while listening to the birds singing, and getting some fresh air and exercise.

If you don’t have a place where all these things happen, a community garden may be the answer to your wishes.

“Community gardens are a great option to grow your own tasty and nutritious food, enjoy a healthier lifestyle, while connecting with your neighbors and helping to ‘green’ the environment,” said Elaine Delmer-Duncan with the Pleasant Valley Community Garden (PVCG). “Community gardeners help each other while you are on vacation, exchanging gardening ideas or tips, or even sharing their produce with those that need a little help with the grocery bill.”

PVCG has been growing food, flowers and herbs since 2021, when it started with 15 raised garden boxes. An additional 20 new boxes were added in 2022 and a gazebo was built to provide shade, encourage community garden events, have informational garden sessions and be a place to visit with other community gardeners.

If you need a space to garden, PVCG still has a few raised garden boxes available (4 x 8), for a nominal membership fee. There are also two 30-inch high garden boxes for persons with disabilities.

“Irrigation taps with hoses are provided so you just need to add seeds and plants along with some tender loving care to have a lovely producing garden.”

Everyone is welcome at the Get Growing Plant and Seed Sale at PVCG Sunday, May 7, from 12 to 3 p.m. at 1802 45th Ave. (end of parking lot of the Seventh-day Adventist Church) just off Pleasant Valley Road.

“Come check out the garden, enter the draws, attend garden talks, have a snack, and take home some plants and seeds for your garden.”

Refreshments will also be for sale.

For more information or to reserve your garden box, call or text Elaine at 250-470-1410; email elained.pvcg@gmail.com

“Happy gardening everyone!”

