Kids pull out an old bike from Coldstream Creek during a recent cleanup with the Society to Keep Kal Lake Blue. Another cleanup takes place this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Coldstream Dog Park. (Keep Kal Lake Blue photo)

Community invited to help Keep Kal Lake Blue

Coldstream Creek cleanup takes place Saturday

Do you appreciate the ability to turn on your tap and have safe, clean, drinking water at your disposal?

Then come make a positive difference in your community Saturday as a semi-annual Coldstream Creek clean takes place at 2:30 p.m.

“Kalamalka Lake has a 52-year flushing rate,” said Brad Swanson, with the Society to Keep Kal Lake Blue. “This is a long period of time for a fresh water drinking source, mainly due to the new water coming into Kalamalka Lake as an approximate 80 per cent ground water supply. The majority of above ground water is supplied from the main artery of water flow coming into Kalamalka Lake through Coldstream Creek.”

Related: Kids disgusted by freshwater treatment

Therefore efforts continue Saturday with the cleanup and everyone is urged to come out and be part of the cause. Those interested should BYOS (bring your own shears), as well as gloves and meet at Creekside Dog Park.

“If you have been curious about what the Society to Keep Kal Lake Blue does, this is a great opportunity to come out and be a part of the community FOR the community,” said Swanson.

Together, the community will clean up a massive amount of water-hogging burdock. The Baron Insurance ‘Keep Kal Lake Blue’ tent will also be set up with supplies to discard waste left in the Kalamalka Lake water source.

“Community involvement, with Keep Kal Lake Blue, for the lake and for the whole of Greater Vernon who utilize our amazing fresh drinking water source Kalamalka Lake.”

