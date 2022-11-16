Ji-Jitsu star Jeddah Wood is going to go to Anaheim, Calif. from Dec. 7 to 11 for the world championships. (Submitted)

Ji-Jitsu star Jeddah Wood is going to go to Anaheim, Calif. from Dec. 7 to 11 for the world championships. (Submitted)

Community raises $3k in 24 hours to help Okanagan Jiu-Jitsu star get to California

Jeddah Wood is set to compete in southern California from Dec. 7 to 11

A rising star in the world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is getting “overwhelming” support from the community she hopes to soon represent on the international stage.

More than $3,600 has been raised so far through a GoFundMe page for Jeddah Wood, a 16-year-old Penticton athlete who is set to compete in the World No-Gi championships in Anaheim, Calif. from Dec. 7 to 11.

Within 24 hours of opening, the page raised nearly $3,000 in support of Wood’s journey to southern California. In three days total, the community has come together to contribute more than half of the page’s fundraising goal of $6,000.

Money will be used for Wood’s flights, accommodations and living expenses while she aims to win a gold medal.

In July, Wood competed in her first adult tournament and won, capturing gold in her division on a rear-naked choke at a showcase in Port Coquitlam. Two weeks later, she won another gold medal at the CBJJF Provincial championships in Burnaby.

”I am very fortunate to have the support of my family, who have made significant sacrifices toward my success in the sport,” Wood said.

Despite her emergence on the international stage, the Penticton-based competitor still plans on still appearing at all local tournaments.

“We’re just so happy to see the support that’s out there in the community for Jeddah,” her father, Josh, said. “It’s pretty overwhelming.”

Wood is currently preparing for the Anaheim-hosted event and plans on competing in other high-profile showcases across North America within the next year.

The 16-year-old is a student at Penticton Secondary and has been training since she was nine.

“As far back as I can remember, Jiu-Jitsu has been a primary focus in my life,” Wood said. “I’m proud of my success in the Kid’s division, but now that I’m older, I want to take things to the next level.”

Wood’s GoFundMe can be found here.

READ MORE: Community rallies for Penticton skier looking to represent Canada on world stage

idth=“75%”>

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityPentictonSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Volunteers needed for flu vaccine study in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Calls for service in Vernon were down slightly in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021, according to an RCMP report put before council on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
11 of 17 North Okanagan prolific offenders in jail: RCMP report

Vernon Blue Magnums ball carrier Tanner Carr (88, left), gets a block from teammate Josh Vandenberg on Vernon White Magnums defender Hunter Shalaby during the all-Vernon Southern Interior Football Conference Junior Bantam semifinal Sunday, Nov. 13, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Contributed)
Vernon Blue Magnums to host conference football final

The North Okanagan Knights entertain the Osoyoos Coyotes in KIJHL action tonight (Wednesday, Nov. 16), at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. Face-off is at 7 p.m. (Morning Star - file photo)
North Okanagan Knights hunt for win vs Osoyoos

A memorial bench for late Vernon Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell will be placed at Lakeview Park in 2023. (Mitchell family photo)
Bench dedicated to late Vernon newspaper editor