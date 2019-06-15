The Venerable Guan Cheng meeting with Sherman Dahl. (Contributed)

Compassion conference comes to Vernon

The Venerable Guan Cheng will be presenting at the Schubert Center on Monday, June 17

How different would the world look today if compassion and warm-heartedness was part of early learning throughout our community, along with a much better understanding of how to manage negative emotions that come our way daily?

That kind of question is at the heart of the event slated for Monday, June 17 at the Schubert Center. The Venerable Guan Cheng will be travelling from Richmond to attend the event.

“We need new paradigms for analysis to deal with the pressing challenges of our time,” wrote Sherman Dahl and Tom Watkinson, organizers of the event.

“We hope that drawing on the principles of compassion and dealing with how to manage negative emotions with The Venerable Guan Cheng can facilitate building new policy approaches to some of the problems that plague our troubled world.”

The message of the universal need for kindness at every level, from person-to-person relations to global action, transcends cultural and religious boundaries and provides a unique perspective on world peace, preservation of culture, and protection of the planet.

“During my audience with The Venerable Guan Cheng over the last few months he indicated his willingness to come to Vernon to support our wonderful community with thoughts and perspectives on managing negative emotions in this ever complex world we live in This is a wonderful expression of support,” said Dahl.

Watkinson plays a prominent part in the Vernon community as being involved with thousands of young adults and families who daily help local families in tough times.

“Working with Tom over the years, and our very close friendship has been perfect for me. Our community needs more people like Tom – one person at a time and one family at a time dedicated to happiness and compassion like Tom makes a community – this must make the community better off – it will never be perfect but should we not reach for this?”

In addition to the very close to capacity (few tickets available) events at the Schubert Centre for the main lecture, The Venerable Guan Cheng joined by his peers from Richmond will also make personal visits to hundreds of students at both Seaton High School and Fulton High School in Vernon.

Related: Vernon girl’s suicide prompts happiness lecture

