Compassion focus of Vernon fundraising gala

Your Life is Now event features Mike Shaw and Reen Rose

Whether your family has had a child die (at any age, from any cause) or you are trying to help those who have gone through this life-altering experience, The Compassionate Friends (TCF) exists to provide friendship, understanding and hope.

The words of TCF founder, Simon Stephens, resonate with those who have come to the group hoping to find a purpose in a life that suddenly seems so empty.

Along with monthly support meetings, TCF puts on an annual restreat at Whatshan Lake for those living with the loss of a child. To help fund the Sept. 15 getaway, Wings Vernon is hosting a fundraiser for TCF.

The Your Life Is Now gala event features keynote speaker Mike Shaw and a special presentation by Reen Rose June 21, 5-9 p.m.

“Mike is so nice, and I was impressed with him when we met six years ago. His positive thinking has helped me in many ways,” TCF committee member Carol Owen said.

Rose, a TEDx speaker, is eager to deliver her “focused, fun and effective” presentation.

“I think of myself as an edutainer,” Rose said. “My content is supported by evidence-based research and delivered with humour and storytelling.”

Tickets, $40, include a gala dinner and are available for purchase at Wings Vernon, on Eventbrite (search Your Life is Now) or email tcfvernon@hotmail.com. Silent auctions items are also needed, email TCF if you can contribute.

TCF meetings take place on the last Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. at People Place.

