Compost bin relocated at Vernon rec centre

4 bins are located around town for residents to deposit their organic waste

Residents wondering where the compost bin at the rec centre went don’t have to go far to find its new location.

The household organics bin that was at the south end of the Recreation Centre has been moved to the Curling Rink parking lot, accessed off 39th Avenue. It is in the parking spaces adjacent to the street and farthest from Becker Park. The relocation of the bin is due to construction starting on the new childcare facility.

In addition to this bin, residents can deposit compost at three other locations, weather permitting. There is a city centre bin along the 29th Street railroad tracks across from the 33rd Avenue intersection. A bin is located at the former Kin race track, in the southwest corner of the parking lot off 43rd Avenue. Another bin is located at the city’s operations building on 47th Avenue, east of 20th Street.

The city encourages residents to compost primarily food scraps, including vegetable, fruit, meat, and bone scraps. Residents should transport yard waste directly to the landfill yard waste collection facility. The composters will not accept commercial materials, metal, plastic, glass, Styrofoam or pet waste.

Residents are encouraged to exercise care when using composting sites, as equipment is not sanitized. Signage is in place to remind residents of provincial health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For additional details and more information, visit vernon.ca/sustainability.

READ MORE: Compost collection plan ripens in Vernon

READ MORE: Downtown Vernon security doubles observations in second year

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GarbageRecycling