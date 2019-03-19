Congregations unite for weekly worships

Ecumenical Lenten Worship series Wednesdays at four different churches

Four Vernon Congregations of various traditions are hosting weekly worship events, from March 13 through April 10, and pray, “Open my life, Lord.” This Ecumenical Lenten Worship series will take place Wednesdays at 1:30 and travel to four different Vernon churches.

Along the theme of Opening our Eyes, Hands, Ears, Hearts and Lives, gathering diverse Christian communities to share common worship also requires opening our minds. The existence of so many different Christian denominations is often seen as evidence of divisiveness, competitiveness and a spirit among Christians that conflicts with the gospel of love. Well, despite episodes of conflict in the church’s history, the broad tone of church dialog since the 1960’s has included an emphasis on the vast common ground we share rather than the small grounds for disagreement we hold.

See also: Gathering as a community

So, what is an ecumenical Lenten worship series?

The term “ecumenical” refers to efforts by Christians of different Church traditions to develop closer relationships and better understandings. The word comes from the Greek οἰκουμένη (oikoumene), which means “the whole inhabited world.” By definition, these events are open to anyone who wants to attend. This series is an opportunity to meet and deepen understanding of Christians from other traditions.

“Lent” is a season of the church that acknowledges the spiritual need for repentance and God’s mercy. Longing for joy in God’s presence, love of one’s neighbour and harmony with creation, Lent is a time to focus on spiritual renewal as individuals in community. Followers of Jesus are called to a discipline that resists whatever leads away from loving God and neighbour. It is a season of self-examination and repentance, prayer and fasting, sacrificial giving and works of love. It is a preparation for Easter Joy through growing together and sharing God’s word and gifts

These weekly services can be part of that Lenten discipline to build bridges and connect Christians of different traditions. Each congregation will reflect some of their unique tradition and style while affirming a shared commitment to Christian faith.

The host congregations are Knox Presbyterian (March 13 and April 10), First Baptist (March 20), Peace Lutheran (March 27) and All Saints Anglican (April 3).

For more information contact David Hunter at 250 309-0747 or davidpop@shaw.ca.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Telus supports second chapter of Vernon reading program
Next story
Father thanks B.C. Mountie for shooting hoops with kids, ‘changing perspectives’

Just Posted

Cougar sightings on the rise in Vernon

More reports of seeing large wild cats over last year

Budget supports sectors critical to North Okanagan: Chamber

Main cause of concern for the Chamber is $22.8 billion in new spending

Interior Health asks users to check drugs as carfentanil found in 15% of B.C. overdoses

Region saw 11 overdoses in January 2019

Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work

City believes arbitration board erred, exploring options

Vernon man arrested following disturbance

Suspect seen fleeing home, tracked down by Vernon RCMP officers

Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Latest budget includes a sprinkling of money for voters across a wide spectrum

‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

Explosives unit brought in after suspicious boxes left at B.C. RCMP detachment

Nanaimo RCMP issues all clear after packages were found on lawn earlier in the day

Avalanche control tomorrow on Highway 1

Expect closures of up to two hours east of Revelstoke

TKI Construction looks forward to being part of Rutland

The company is renovating the old AG Outdoor Superstore

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Newfoundland man caught after posting photo of himself drinking and driving

The 19-year-old took a photo of himself holding a beer bottle and cigarette while at the wheel

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

Kids found playing darts with syringes in Vancouver Island park

Saanich police is urging people to throw out their syringes properly and safely

Most Read