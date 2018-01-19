Construction on NVGS’s new building tumbles forward

They’ve come a long way from practicing in the gym at Beairsto Elementary.

After more than 20 years of working out of leased or rented facilities, the North Valley Gymnastics society was able to purchase the old Vernon RV building on 31st Street beside Chasers Bottle Depot in June, and begin “much-needed renovations.”

But long-time society member Melissa Locke says they still have a long way to go before they’re ready to tumble into their new home for good.

The initial funding to buy the new digs was raised through the society’s fundraisers and a number of “generous” donations. Locke says in order to fund the next round of renovations and infrastructure upgrades, the society will be ramping up their fundraising again.

This month, the society kicks off their efforts with a Fill the Foam Pit fundraiser, which allows people to purchase a block of foam from a gym member for $5. Locke says the society needs 4,500 foam blocks to fill the pit. The campaign is currently underway and society members are hoping it will help them bring “an integral part” of the new building project addition to fruition. Locke said the competitive team currently travels to Kelowna to utilize the foam pit at the Okanagan Gymnastics Center and will “benefit greatly” by having direct access to a foam pit here in Vernon at their own club.

A foam pit, Locke continued, is not a stand-alone piece of equipment.

“It functions as a dismount landing area and provides extra safety when learning new skills, in the case of falls from the equipment,” she noted.

“Pits are useful for vault, tumbling, somersaults, flips, beam dismounts, safe bar skill learning, bar release moves, bar dismounts, skills off the trampoline, ring dismounts and P-bar dismounts. For our club to excel to the highest levels provincially, and nationally, foam pits not only provide a safe landing they provide a mental boost to a competitive gymnast.’

There are currently 600 attendees a week and Locke anticipates that number could climb to about 700 in 2019.

In addition to a recreational program, the club also offers a competitive program and includes a team comprised of athletes ages 8 to 16, in the Junior Olympic Levels 4-8. The society offers artistic gymnastics, both competitive and recreational, along with adult drop-ins.

The Society’s annual general meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. @ the gym club (2707- 45th Ave)

For more information on the club or to help with the new facility, call 250-558-5136, or visit www.nvgym.com.

The NVGS’s Fill the Foam Pit campaign is currently underway. (Facebook)

