Cookies bake up 15,000 reasons to smile at Vernon hospital

You might not be able to see them behind the masks, but there are a lot of smiles beaming.

Thanks to area residents and businesses for purchasing Smile Cookies from Tim Hortons, more than $15,000 was raised for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

“We are incredibly grateful to once again be the beneficiaries of such generosity,” said Kate McBrearty, foundation executive director. “The Currie family and the team at Tim Hortons have been supporting the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation since 2003, with close to $400,000 from these iconic cookies being raised to benefit healthcare in our community. A huge thank you goes out to all North Okanagan residents who purchased a smile cookie this year. The funds raised truly make an impact right here at home.”

Dan Currie, owner of the Vernon and Armstrong Tim Hortons, says those funds aren’t just from cookie sales.

“A lot of people rounded up their total to donate more.”

Store manager Pam Gakhal said donations are common throughout the Smile Cookie campaign, year after year.

“Some people don’t even want a cookie, they just want to give,” Gakhal said.

Currie also donated hundreds of cookies and coffee for hospital and care home workers.

