Cooler temperatures on the way for B.C. Interior

Environment Canada is forecasting a cooler next few days

The unseasonably warm temperatures for November could draw to a close in the coming days as Environment Canada forecasts a shift in the weather pattern.

For Wednesday in the Okanagan, it will be a mix of sun and cloud with the wind will picking up in the afternoon and a high of 8 C.

RELATED: Slippery sections and fog reported on Coquihalla

Expect showers for Thursday turning to flurries in the evening, with a day time high of 5 C.

Friday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 2 C.

In the Shuswap, Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 7 C.

Thursday, will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 5 C.

The rain will taper off for Friday with temperatures around 3 C.

For the Similkameen, expect a mix of sun and cloud for the day turning to flurries overnight, with a high of 4 C.

The flurries will continue into Thursday, which will turn to rain in the afternoon with temperatures about 3 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is forecast for Friday with a high of 1 C.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.