Cooler temperatures on the way for B.C. Interior

The unseasonably warm temperatures for November could draw to a close in the coming days as Environment Canada forecasts a shift in the weather pattern.
For Wednesday in the Okanagan, it will be a mix of sun and cloud with the wind will picking up in the afternoon and a high of 8 C.
Expect showers for Thursday turning to flurries in the evening, with a day time high of 5 C.
Friday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 2 C.
In the Shuswap, Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 7 C.
Thursday, will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 5 C.
The rain will taper off for Friday with temperatures around 3 C.
For the Similkameen, expect a mix of sun and cloud for the day turning to flurries overnight, with a high of 4 C.
The flurries will continue into Thursday, which will turn to rain in the afternoon with temperatures about 3 C.
A mix of sun and cloud is forecast for Friday with a high of 1 C.
