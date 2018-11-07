Cooler weather on the way for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Flurries could fly come Friday in the Interior

Temperatures are about to dip to below 0 C as of Wednesday evening, as we move closer to winter.

In the Okanagan, the sun could peak out this afternoon with a day time high of 5 C, but dropping to -5 C overnight.

Sunshine is on the agenda for Thursday with light wind in the afternoon, the high 4 C.

RELATED: Last weeks to have yard waste picked up in Central Okanagan

Environment Canada is calling for a change in the weather pattern on Friday, as snow or rain is forecast with temperatures about 2 C.

In the Shuswap, Wednesday will be sunny with a northwest afternoon wind and a daytime high of 5 C.

Thursday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 3 C.

Snow is also anticipated in the region for Friday, the high for the day 2 C.

RELATED: Rainy start to the week in the Okanagan- Shuswap

In the South the Similkameen, the clouds will clear later in the day for sunshine this afternoon and temperatures about 4 C.

Sunny and 4 C for Thursday.

On Friday, rain showers or flurries are forecast for the region with temperatures dipping to about -9 C overnight.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
