Cooperative helps fuel North Okanagan-Shuswap charities

Armstrong Regional Cooperative’s annual Fuel Good Day is Sept. 21, and a dime from every litre of gas sold goes to selected organizations

Fill up your vehicle and ‘fuel’ good about helping a charity.

The Armstrong Regional Co-op is preparing for its annual Fuel Good Day in the North Okanagan and Shuswap on Tuesday, Sept. 21. That’s when a dime from every litre of fuel sold at all Armstrong Regional Cooperative Gas Bars will be donated to local charities.

“This includes all grades of gasoline and diesel fuel,” said ARC marketing and sales manager Jason Keis. “Each Gas Bar location will be supporting a different non-profit or charity.”

The Armstrong Gas Bar will support the Armstrong Kin Club; the Salmon Arm Gas Bar will support the Shuswap Theatre Society; and the Vernon Gas Bar will support the Canadian Mental HealthAssociation.

“The Armstrong Regional Cooperative is committed to serving the community and giving back, not just on this day but throughout the year,” said Keis. “Fuel Good Day is one of many ways we fuel our communities, whether it’s by sharing profits with our members or supporting local organizations that are doing important work right here in our own backyard.”

Throughout Fuel Good Day, Armstrong Co-op gas bars will have giveaways, member draws, as well as visits from its mascot Cooper.

Gas bars are located at:

• 3550 Okanagan Street, Armstrong;

• 3100 Highway 1, Salmon Arm;

• 3530-27th Street, Vernon.

