Cops for Kids braking in Vernon

Stop nine of the 10-day ride is to raise funds for local children in crisis

The 24 cyclist group is close to completing its 10-day journey across southeastern B.C. (Contributed)

Children in medical, physical and traumatic crisis are geared for support thanks to one local cop and his team of riders.

Cops for Kids returns to Vernon on Saturday, Sept. 16, for day nine of a 10-day bike riding journey.

“This ride is the greatest way for me to give back to my community,” said Vernon Const. Nick Reimann. “I started for the cycling, and I stay for the impact that we make. The families who rely on Cops for Kids really have nowhere else to turn, and so my efforts can help them when times are tough. It’s the least I can do.”

Consisting of 24 cyclists, the group consists of law enforcement officials from across southeastern B.C. who are committed to helping kids in their community.

Presented by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation, the cyclists will arrive in Vernon around 3 p.m. on Saturday, bringing them in from Kamloops that day.

Starting in Kelowna on Friday, Sept. 8, the team made their way through the South Okanagan and over to the Kootenays, then as far as Cranbrook before returning back through the Shuswap and towards Kelowna.

The crew dealt with major hills, like the Anarchist Mountain and Paulson Pass across the RCMP’s southeast district.

The ride is a culmination of each rider’s year-long efforts volunteering at community events, training on their own time, and fundraising a minimum of $2,500 each so that they can be a part of this riding team. Along with riding for 10 days, the crew makes stops to meet children who have benefited from the year-round fundraising efforts.

Community fundraising events and gatherings are held to welcome the team, and to help provide the funds needed by families with a child in crisis.

Folks are asked to show their support by coming to the detachment Saturday at 3 p.m. to greet the team.

Since 2001, Cops for Kids have raised over $6.1 million in support of local children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis. More information, and to donate, is at copsforkids.org

READ MORE: Finish line in sight for Vernon ultra athlete

READ MORE: Severe drought conditions expand in British Columbia

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CyclingPoliceVernon