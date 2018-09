Rob Crowder (left), Kurt Grabinsky, Andrew Deane arrive at Vernon’s Boston Pizza in the pouring rain during the annual Cops for Kids Sept. 22. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

RCMP and supporting enforcement members rolled through Vernon for the annual Cops for Kids Sept. 22.

The purpose of the ride is to raise awareness and money for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

Gail Harrison, a past president and grants coordinator of Cops for Kids, said since 2006, Cops for Kids has processed 1,600 grant applications.

