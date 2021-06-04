Carr’s Landing Friends of Gable Beach Clean-up Crew, Noreen, Chris, Doug, Iris, Chris, Julie and Cara found fewer trash items this year than in year’s past. (Contributed)

Carr’s Landing Friends of Gable Beach Clean-up Crew, Noreen, Chris, Doug, Iris, Chris, Julie and Cara found fewer trash items this year than in year’s past. (Contributed)

COVID-19 blessing: less trash littering Lake Country beach

Gable Beach clean-up crew collects only one bag of trash, compared to 12 in past

If there’s one positive to come out of COVID-19, it appears to have helped the environment.

The Friends of Gable Beach Adopt-A-Road clean-up crew annually gets together to pick up what others leave behind. But this year there wasn’t as much trash.

“Compared with previous years when it wasn’t unusual for a work crew to collect a dozen or so bags filled with paper, cans, fast food containers, cigarette butts, plastics etc., this year’s haul was significantly smaller with only one bag from the entire route and beach area,” coordinator Marie Molloy said.

And she suspects the pandemic is why.

“COVID restrictions on gathering, socially distancing and isolating definitely impacted the amount of garbage collected this year,” Molloy said.

The weather co-operated May 28 as seven community volunteers came out to Carr’s Landing to beautify their neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Perfume thieves strike Lake Country store twice

READ MORE: Further investigations into residential schools supported by Lake Country mayor

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

beachesEnvironmentGarbage

Previous story
Spallumcheen ranch goes back in time to celebrate dads
Next story
Get Outdoors! And learn about bugs

Just Posted

One of our spectacular metallic wood-borers: the Golden Jewel Beetle Buprestis aurulenta. (Contributed)
Get Outdoors! And learn about bugs

Columnist looks at the benefits of creepy crawlers

Carr’s Landing Friends of Gable Beach Clean-up Crew, Noreen, Chris, Doug, Iris, Chris, Julie and Cara found fewer trash items this year than in year’s past. (Contributed)
COVID-19 blessing: less trash littering Lake Country beach

Gable Beach clean-up crew collects only one bag of trash, compared to 12 in past

A guitar-playing cowboy (played here by Gus Hansen) will be among the characters you can run into as the Historic O’Keefe Ranch turns back the clock to commemorate the first Father’s Day in 1910 on the weekend of June 19 and 20. (Yana Crane Photography)
Spallumcheen ranch goes back in time to celebrate dads

Historic O’Keefe Ranch will commemorate first Father’s Day in 1910 June 19 and 20

SilverStar Mountain Resort has reopened its bike parks Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Robb Thompson Photo)
$200K grant to boost SilverStar’s summer experience

Vernon’s ski resort to add new bike trail, enhance hiking trails

Cat named Brian, who was allegedly spray painted to be used in a dog fight in the Lower Mainland. He is now in the care of a Maple Ridge animal rescue. (Facebook)
Rumours of illegal Okanagan dogfighting ring using cats as bait unfounded, say RCMP, SPCA

The RCMP, BC SPCA and dog control have no reports or confirmation of illegal dog fights

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Mark Ruffalo, left, and director Todd Haynes work on the set of the 2019 film “Dark Waters.” Ruffalo has expressed his support for old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island. (Courtesy Mary Cybulski/Focus Features)
The Hulk urges 7.5 million people to support Vancouver Island logging protest

A-list actor Mark Ruffalo tweets support for old-growth frests to his 7.5 million Twitter followers

(Black Press Media file)
2 arrested after allegedly assaulting West Kelowna RCMP officer

The officer was assaulted during a traffic stop

Chantel Moore is shown in this undated photo posted on a GoFundMe memorial page, Support for family of Chantel Moore. For Martha Martin a year has done nothing to ease the pain of learning her daughter, Chantel Moore, was shot and killed by a police officer in Edmundston, New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, GoFundMe *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Mother still seeking answers a year after Chantel Moore killed by N.B. police

Vancouver Island indigenous woman shot by police during a wellness check

The Senate chamber on Parliament Hill is seen on Tuesday, May 28, 2013 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canadian citizenship oath could help newcomers learn more about Indigenous people

Canada poised to amend the Citizenship Act to update the oath in line with TRC recommendations

Canada’s unemployment rate was 8.2 per cent in May, little changed from the 8.1 per cent in April , according to Stats Canada. (File photo)
Economy lost 68,000 jobs in May, unemployment rate 8.2%, Statistics Canada says

More people simply got discouraged and gave up looking for work

Founder and operations manager of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, Robin Campbell, shows a rare white raven being nursed back to health. (Michael Briones photo)
Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs nursed back to health at B.C. wildlife rescue centre

Animal care technicians ‘hoping for the best’ for juvenile bird

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
Worker at B.C. hospital claims she was told to take off orange shirt honouring Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

Most Read