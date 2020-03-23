City of Vernon playgrounds have been closed amid growing COVID-19 concerns. (Michael Dashiell - Black Press)

COVID-19 closes Vernon playgrounds

Extra protections sought for first responders

Kids will have to find other ways to amuse themselves now that outdoor playgrounds have closed in Vernon.

Over the last several days, significant measures have been put in place globally, to slow and contain the spread of infection as countries across the world respond to the novel coronavirus.

In Vernon, recreation facilities and outdoor playgrounds have been closed until further notice, as these are areas that typically see gatherings and include high-touch points where infection could be spread.

“In other city facilities, additional measures have been implemented to disinfect public spaces more regularly, practice social distancing and keep our citizens and employees healthy and safe,” the city said in a release. “Now, we need your help to protect our first responders.

“If you are sick, or have been around someone who’s sick, or have travelled outside the country within the last 14 days, and come into contact with a first responder, please tell them immediately about your circumstances.”

Vernon Fire Rescue Services members have been provided additional personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect them while navigating the COVID-19 situation. However, members still need to come into close contact with individuals who are in need of their assistance.

READ MORE: Vernon emergency personnel staying safe, busy

“We all have a part to play to slow and contain the spread of this virus. The city thanks everyone who is making a continued effort to follow the advice of health authorities in order to protect our community and those around us.”

For updates on the City’s response to COVID-19, and to find business support and mental health and wellness resources, visit vernon.ca/covid-19.

Meanwhile, the City of Enderby implemented its Level 1 Emergency Operations Centre Status, which saw the closure of all playground facilities, recreation facilities, City Hall and the museum and visitor centre.

The city’s playgrounds at Barns and Riverside parks were closed Monday, March 23, and play structures are to be wrapped in caution ribbon with signage to prohibit use.

The City of Enderby continues to encourage its residents to take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and observe the orders and advice of Public Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

READ MORE: Vernon teachers back to school after spring break

