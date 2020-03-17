The District of Coldstream is closing municipal buildings amid COVID-19. (Morning Star file photo)

COVID concerns close Coldstream quarters

District offices closed as of May 18, staff still available by phone and email

Another community office is closing its doors.

The public will no longer be able to physically access the District of Coldstream’s municipal offices as of Wednesday, March 18.

“This necessary action is being taken to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Trevor Seibel, chief administrative officer, in a release.

District staff will still be available by phone or email. Any essential services that require meeting with staff will be done by appointment only. A targeted reopening date of April 6 has been set.

“However, this is subject to change based on the ever changing environment we are currently operating in,” said Seibel.

Coldstream continues to monitor the public health updates related to COVID-19 which has been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Although the Public Health Agency of Canada and the BC Centre for Disease Control still assess the public health risk as low for Canada, this could change rapidly. There is an increased risk of more severe outcomes for Canadians aged 65 and over, with compromised immune systems or with underlying medical conditions. The BC Health Officer has recently banned any gatherings over 50 people.

READ MORE: Vernon district prepares for school closures

READ MORE: City of Vernon to close all recreation facilities

COVID-19: Concerns over open border linger for Osoyoos residents

