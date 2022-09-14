NOYFSS program supervisors for Mara and Sage House, Nikki Kazimer and Melissa Ferguson, receive just a few of the quilts VSSQ gifted last year to the community alongside VSSQ president Joan Mueller (right). (L. Breneman photo)

COVID creations on display from busy Vernon quilters

2-day show features hundreds of quilts

“We stayed calm and quilted on.”

COVID restrictions didn’t keep the Vernon Silver Star Quilters (VSSQ) sitting idle over the past few years. In fact, quilt creations increased.

In 2021/22 the membership was able to complete 116 quilts and donated quilts to a variety of community groups. In addition, 80 placemats were made and gifted to Meals On Wheels.

“One mandate of the guild is to reach out to community groups and wrap them with gifts of warmth (also known as quilts),” VSSQ said.

“Another mandate for the guild is to share our art with the community which we do through a quilt show every three years.”

To this end, VSSQ presents the 2022 Quilt Show – We Stayed Calm and Quilted On, Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 at Vernon Recreation Centre, featuring more than 220 quilts.

As a means of assisting other small businesses, VSSQ is trying a few new things this year. The group has partnered with Halina Centre who will be offering lunch, snacks, sweets and beverages during the show hours.

Friday evening, the quilters are excited to host an Evening Social, from 7 to 9 p.m. The pre-sold $10-ticketed event includes dessert (from a local small shop), goodie bags, door prizes plus quilt viewing, bed turning, merchant mall, gift shop and musician.

The quilt show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 at the door

Ticket information and more can be found at vssq.org.

If you would like to see more of what the guild is all about, they meet the first and third Thursday of the month at Grace Bible Chapel on Silver Star Road. Newcomers are welcome.

