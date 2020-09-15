COVID crushes Vernon spelling bee buzz, teams needed for new fundraiser

Trivia night Sept. 22 can support local literacy

Yet another event cancelled due to COVID-19, has left a local organization scrambling to fill fundraising needs.

The North Okanagan Literacy Society’s annual Spelling Bee is postponed indefinitely, since the April event was stalled due to the pandemic.

“We don’t see a way to do this safely for some time yet, but you can still support literacy this year,” the society said.

A virtual trivia night takes place Sept. 22, hosted by Decoda Literacy Solutions. Teams of six can participate by donation which will be matched through the Raise a Reader campaign.

“Just make sure to select our community,” the North Okanagan Literacy Society said of choosing the Vernon option.

The provincewide event is aimed at having fun and supporting literacy initiatives throughout B.C.

For those who aren’t too trivia savvy, but want to continue to support local literacy needs, donations can be made which will be matched until Oct. 1.

Donate at literacysociety.ca or by cheque or etransfer. Just indicate Raise a Reader in the message.

Those who have already paid to participate in the Spelling Bee we will be in touch about options. You can choose to leave it as a donation, which will be included in the campaign above and will be matched. If not, arrangements will be made for a refund.

“We are happy to report that our staff is back and we are ready to assist the community again with their literacy needs, but we need your help,” the society said.

