CPR training in Vernon saves lives

Vernon firefighter Brad Crawford teaches CPR at last year’s annual Silver Star Rotary free CPR training at Clarence Fulton Secondary School. (Morning Star file photo)

Sign up to save a life this weekend.

Project Save A Life, an annual event for Silver Star Rotary and Vernon Fire Rescue Services for more than 30 years, returns with registration taking place at the Superstore Saturday, Feb. 23 and Sunday, Feb. 24 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The project was started 31 years ago when the Vernon Silver Star Rotary Club President had two instances in his life where heart attacks happened to others nearby, and as the ambulance was called, he waited for them to arrive.

“He was frustrated that he didn’t have the knowledge of CPR to help further,” Rotary states. “These circumstances prompted him to look for CPR training. At the same time, he was looking for a long term community project in which the club could participate.”

The 31st annual CPR Awareness and Knowledge Session (“Project Save A Life”) takes place on Saturday, March 2 at Clarence Fulton Senior Secondary School.

To date, this event has provided awareness and knowledge to over 15,000 North Okanagan citizens on making a difference to the chain of survival.

“We know that lives have been saved through the project.”

There have been success stories, including a man golfing at Vernon Golf & Country Club, incidents at Sovereign Lake cross-country trails and SilverStar Resort, choking in an office lunchroom and a child saving her father.

Last year, more than 300 people registered for the event, which involved the Vernon Fire Rescue Services providing information, demonstration and hands-on experience for performing CPR and a demonstration on how to use a portable defibrillator and how to administer Naloxone in an overdose situation.

“This year, our goal is to have 500 participants register for this event.”

Participants will be provided with information, demonstration and some hands-on learning from approximately 15 – 20 trainers made up of local firefighters, EMTs and training staff.

“This long-term project is a reflection of the dedication of volunteers and partner organizations steadfastly providing support for our community,” Silver Star Rotary states.

You can also register by calling 1-855-248-5828 or online at www.silverstarvernon.org and click on the link to Project Save A Life registration.

This event started in 1988 and training in the past resulted in a type “A” certification – this is no longer the case. Certification for CPR is more than six hours long and requires significantly more hands-on training.

Only adult CPR is taught in the two-hour sessions.

The sessions are open to all ages but we recommended children being at least 12 years old.

The event is free, but donations are accepted.

The Morning Star is a proud sponsor of this community event.

