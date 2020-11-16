Cram the Cruiser shifts gears in Lake Country

With everyone’s safety top of mind, due to the global pandemic, the annual RCMP Cram the Cruiser fundraising event for the Lake Country Food Bank has been cancelled this year.

In order to abide by COVID-19 restrictions and public health orders, and in an effort to bend the curve, Lake Country RCMP will not be hosting its annual Cram the Cruiser food drive event in early December, as it has every year since 2012.

“It was not an easy decision, but it was a necessary one to protect everyone in the community,” Cram the Cruiser founder Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “In speaking with Joy Haxton, manager of the Lake Country Food Bank, we have decided to continue our efforts to support our local food bank by collecting new unwrapped toys for its 2020 Christmas Hamper program.”

Anyone who wishes to donate a new, unwrapped toy to the food bank for a family in need, is invited to drop that toy off to the Lake Country RCMP Detachment on Berry Road by Friday, Dec. 11. RCMP will also graciously accept any cash and cheque donations for the food bank at the front counter of the Lake Country RCMP Detachment on their behalf.

Since its inception in 2012, Cram the Cruiser has raised a total of over 14,500 pounds of donated items and just over $42,636 in cash and cheque.

