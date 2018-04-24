Organizers of the second annual Head of the Lake Garbage Clean-Up say crews collected nine bags full of garbage during the clen-up. Last year they collected 17 bags full. Crew members from left to right are Genessa Gottfriedson, Abby Marchand, Cassidy Marchand, Jazmin Gregoire (with her dog, Dolly) and Seth Toneskat. (Submitted photo)

Crews clean-up Head of the Lake

Volunteers help keep community clean

For the second year in a row, volunteers clad in high vis garb spent their weekend beautifying a public space at the annual Head of the Lake Community Garbage clean-up.

“It’s a good way crew to get community members together doing a good deed,” said one of the clean-up’s organizers, Cassidy Marchand.

She said the volunteer crew spent concentrated their efforts cleaning ditches and grave yard, as well as the road sides. The event was sponsored by Grounds Guys landscaping contractors and Frank Marchand, who allowed use of his truck.

Marchand said the crew was also aided by the City of Vernon, who donated garbage bags, and the high-vis wear and public works of the Okanagan Indian Band for allowing use of their garbage bin. Crews brought in nine 9 full bags of garbage. Last year they cleaned up 17 bags full.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Polson Park goes blue

Just Posted

City flips for gymnastics request

Vernon supports in principle request for $225,000 from local club toward new building

New board management for ranch

O’Keefe Ranch announces Jenelle Brewer as new board president effectively immediately

Peppa Pig draws a crowd

Okanagan toddlers squirming with excitement over Peppa Pig

Painting of Enderby landmark finds home in Victoria

Royal BC Museum adds, from Grafton Tyler Brown collection, work of Enderby Cliffs

Spring auction in full bloom

Only days left in online auction supporting United Way, Independent Living and Vernon Rotary

Your April 24 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

The Culture Guard group has helped Hells Angels in the past, said its executive director.

B.C. bill aims to keep Indigenous kids in communities, out of care

Changes to Child, Family and Community Service Act could connect MCFD, Indigenous communities

Condo contract rules target B.C. property flippers

Regulations to prevent property transfer tax evasion

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Not all recent vehicle attacks have been linked to terror groups, says Candyce Kelshall

Canada not properly managing fish farms, environment commissioner says

Better standards are in place in British Columbia, meaning less fish have escaped, reports show

B.C. to give municipalities final say over rental zoning

City halls will be required to provide housing needs assessment

B.C. firm linked to Facebook data scandal defends its political work

AggregateIQ says it helps customers craft messages for online political ads, use data for campaigns

Most Read

  • Spring auction in full bloom

    Only days left in online auction supporting United Way, Independent Living and Vernon Rotary

  • Crews clean-up Head of the Lake

    Volunteers help keep community clean