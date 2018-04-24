Crews clean-up Head of the Lake

Organizers of the second annual Head of the Lake Garbage Clean-Up say crews collected nine bags full of garbage during the clen-up. Last year they collected 17 bags full. Crew members from left to right are Genessa Gottfriedson, Abby Marchand, Cassidy Marchand, Jazmin Gregoire (with her dog, Dolly) and Seth Toneskat. (Submitted photo)

For the second year in a row, volunteers clad in high vis garb spent their weekend beautifying a public space at the annual Head of the Lake Community Garbage clean-up.

“It’s a good way crew to get community members together doing a good deed,” said one of the clean-up’s organizers, Cassidy Marchand.

She said the volunteer crew spent concentrated their efforts cleaning ditches and grave yard, as well as the road sides. The event was sponsored by Grounds Guys landscaping contractors and Frank Marchand, who allowed use of his truck.

Marchand said the crew was also aided by the City of Vernon, who donated garbage bags, and the high-vis wear and public works of the Okanagan Indian Band for allowing use of their garbage bin. Crews brought in nine 9 full bags of garbage. Last year they cleaned up 17 bags full.

