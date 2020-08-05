Deanna and Jeremy Meredith are the owners of CrossFit Vernon, which celebrated a decade in business Aug. 1. (Submitted)

CrossFit Vernon celebrates a decade of community

For 10 years, CrossFit Vernon has been supporting their community

A gym can provide more than just exercise opportunities, and for a decade CrossFit Vernon has delivered. The gym celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Aug. 1.

CrossFit Vernon is owned by Jeremy Meredith, who said in a news release it’s been rewarding seeing his membership grow to include all ages.

“We want our members to develop a positive relationship with health and fitness,” he said.

“Working out becomes normalized and it’s something the whole family can do. We are proud to have three generations of one family working out at CrossFit Vernon. That’s pretty cool to see.”

Every year, the gym hosts a Christmas Throwdown competition which raises funds for KidSport.

Like in all areas of life, COVID-19 has forced changes. They’ve lended equipment, held Zoom classes, and now are open in a limited capacity.

“We are so thankful for the support we have received over the last 10 years, and we look forward to continuing to build strength in community, both in our gym and the greater Vernon area,” Meredith said.

