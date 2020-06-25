Mckinlee Stewart at the Canada Day celebration in Pitt Meadows 2018 (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Cupcakes and Canada Day go well together in Vernon

Virtual Canada Day organizers hype up holiday online with video

The North Okanagan Canada Day Society are hyping up the big day.

The organizers of Vernon’s first virtual birthday bash for the country published a video to its Facebook page featuring Shaughnessy Music’s rendition of the national anthem, with special guest beauty queen Samantha Sewell signing along in American Sign Language.

NOCDS gave a nod to Safeway in the Vernon Square Mall for its continued support.

“If you ever wonder how so much cake is made possible — thank Safeway,” the June 22 post reads.

“First 150 people in Safeway on July 1 will receive a special Canada Day cupcake.”

Canada Day

