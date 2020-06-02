Curbside reads available as Okanagan libraries reopen

The Okanagan Regional Library will implement its phased approach to reopening June 2, 2020, with curbside pickup options. (File photo)

Libraries in the Okanagan are reopening to the public in a phased approach starting today, June 2.

The Okanagan Regional Library first closed the doors to the public on St. Patrick’s Day as concerns grew around the novel coronavirus in March. Book drops were closed first on March 16, and items already taken out could remain borrowed without fines or penalties.

The libraries across the Okanagan continued to serve members of the public with online resources available 24-7.

“We have missed the in-person service to our customers and although we have continued to serve you virtually, we are very excited to begin our restoration of library services to include physical materials once again,” the Okanagan Regional Library said May 26. “Via curbside pickup.”

The multi-phase reopening plan begins Tuesday with contactless curbside pick-up. Library customers will be able to place holds, pick them up and return items through book drops, but the library doors will remain locked to the public for now.

Customers are to adhere to the instructions and guidelines posted while using curbside pickup.

“We are asking customers to help us during this time to manage the volume of both holds and returns that were paused when we were closed,” a statement from the libraries said.

All items checked out prior to the March 17 closure are not due back until June 15.

For readers who have items on hold that they no longer wish to use, and customers unavailable to use the curbside pickup option, are asked to cancel or suspend their hold. Staff is available to assist at 1-844-649-8127.

“We are looking forward to seeing you again — from a distance — and to once again share our library collections with our communities.”

For more information on Phase 1 and how it works, visit orl.bc.ca.

