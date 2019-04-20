Photo contributed. (Fiona Hook Photography - Image Studios)

Cuteness overload: duckling thinks dog is its mom

Photographer Fiona Hook shot a cute video after noticing one of her ducklings had taken a special liking to her dog.

Just in time for Easter, this duckling is stirring up some extra cuteness.

On theme for the Easter holiday, photographer Fiona Hook posted to the popular Facebook Page Vernon Rant and Rave Friday to show the community how the bird confused her dog, Minnie, with it’s mother duck.

”Rant….to this silly duckling that thinks my dog is it’s mother,” she wrote, with a laughing emoji. But, in the comment section of the post, she clarified by saying, “Just kidding it’s a rave.”

The post garnered over 200 reactions, over 30 comments and 15 shares by Saturday afternoon.

“I’m a photographer here in Vernon and I raise ducks to take photos with children,” said Hook. “Minnie always loves [duck] babies and these ones have taken a special interest in Minnie, likely because they were only a day old when I got them.”

Hook owns Image Studios in Vernon.

She said the owner of the duck is Brae Trapp from Lumby. Trapp, Hook said, is graduating from high school this year and currently runs a business breeding ducks and goats.

Related: Egg hunts take over Vernon

Related: Ducks keep cool by the pool

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Produce a home-made cooking show with kids for a chance to win $1,000

Just Posted

Cuteness overload: duckling thinks dog is its mom

Photographer Fiona Hook shot a cute video after noticing one of her ducklings had taken a special liking to her dog.

Fire near Vernon airport “not a concern”

Vernon firefighters attended the scene and found a resident performing a controlled burn

Keep an eye on this up-and-coming Vernon director

15-year-old Bowen O’Brien celebrates filmmaking successes.

Visiting author gets personal

Keri Lefave will be reading from her book, Unfinished, at the Vernon Public Library on Saturday, April 27th at 11 a.m.

Vernon poet launches new book

Kerry Gilbert’s new work, a cautionary tale through the guise of little red riding hood, will launch at the Caetani Cultural Centre’s Studio Gallery April 26 at 7 p.m.

Update: Fire destroys Peachland home on Somerset Avenue

Crews are still on scene pumping water onto the blaze

Sons of Anarchy’s Kim Coates stops by Okanagan café

Coates was spotted in West Bank’s Kekuli Café on April 20

B.C. women make 2,200 cabbage rolls for charity

The money raised was donated to former NHL player Aaron Volpatti, who is raising funds for ALS

Deck collapses in Langley during celebration, 35 people injured

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

B.C. mom wages battle to get back four kids taken from her in Egypt

Sara Lessing of Mission has help from Abbotsford law firm

B.C. mountain biker sent home from hospital twice, despite broken vertebrae

Released in Maple Ridge to go home with three fractured vertebrae

Seven tips to travel safely this Easter long weekend

An average of three people are killed, and hundreds more injured, each Easter long weekend in B.C.

Seattle’s 4-20 ‘protestival’ enjoys tolerance, some support – and B.C. could do the same

Seattle’s Hempfest a large-scale occasions with vendors, prominent musical acts and thousands of attendees

Parents say Austrian climber missing in Banff National Park ‘lived his dream’

David Lama, Hansjorg Auer and American climber Jess Roskelley have been missing since Wednesday

Most Read