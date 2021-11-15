Cyclers rejoice: New gravel cycling race coming to the Okanagan in 2022

The Okanagan Graveller will take place on June 18-19

There’s a new race in town and it’s in the form of a two-day gravel cycling event at the Big White Mountain, about 56 kilometres southeast of Kelowna.

The new event, organized by the same people behind the Okanagan Granfondo cycling ride, will have its inaugural race on June 18 and feature men, women and non-binary racers all in one open division.

Riders will compete for a share of the $7,500 purse prize.

One of the competitors slated to participate in the new event is former UCI WorldTour professional rider Ian Boswell, who appeared at the aforementioned Okanagan Granfondo event in 2012.

“In 2012, I had the chance to ride the beautiful roads of the Okanagan,” said the Oregon-born racer. “I’ve long waited to get back and explore more of the beautiful landscape.”

The Okanagan Graveller is designed to appeal to all age groups, as well as well-seasoned gravel cyclists. The June 18 race will feature three distance options for racers, while the next day of the event will see racers participate in a 65 kilometre ride called “Gravel Grovel.”

Registration for the two-day event is now open and anyone interested in taking part in the inaugural Okanagan Graveller is asked to visit okanagangraveller.com

