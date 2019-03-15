Da Silva Vineyards and Winery raising money for Penticton youth centre

Winery accepting donations instead of tasting fees during month of March

SUPPORTING YOUTH Richard and Twylla Da Silva of Da Silva Vineyards and Winery are helping to raise money for a youth centre in Penticton. (Photo submitted)

For the month of March, Da Silva Vineyards and Winery is accepting donations for the Youth Centre instead of tasting fees.

“Richard and I proud to support an organization in our community that helps teens and young adults succeed. Having a place where youth can find the care and support they need all under one roof is definitely worth our support,” says Twylla Da Silva, president of Da Silva Vineyards and Winery.

The winery’s tasting room, at 375 Upper Bench Road North, is open each Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RELATED: Video: Penticton students commit $20,000 to Youth Resource Centre

RELATED: Penticton youth centre finally gets home, sweet home

Aaron McRann, executive director of the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, said initiatives such as this one have helped the foundation and the community.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the tremendous support of local businesses,” he said. “Over the last year there have been more than 150 businesses and individuals who have stepped up to help build a safe place for youth in our community.”

The community has already raised $1,065,000 of its $1.2 million goal to renovate the main floor of the Youth Centre and open Foundry Penticton.

“I am truly in awe from the support we have received from the community for the Youth Centre,” said Amberlee Erdmann, YES Project coordinator. “It is from people like Twylla and Richard Da Silva that we are so close to our goal. With their support, youth and families will have a one-stop-shop of integrated youth services and resources in Penticton. One of the most important aspects of our fundraising campaign is it shows youth that people care.”

The YES Project (Youth Engagement Strategy) started in 2013 and is a program of the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen. The program works to advocate for the needs of Penticton youth, to create and facilitate more free and accessible youth activities and resources and to build a youth resource centre.

In January, 2018, the Community Foundation purchased a building at 501 Main St. to be the home of the new youth centre. It will provide services, resources and activities for youths between the ages of 12 and 24.

