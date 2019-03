Four deer help themselves to leaves in an Okanagan Avenue yard Thursday

Four deer helped themselves to some leaves for dinner at a Mission Hill home in Vernon Thursday. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

A home in Vernon’s Mission Hill neighbourhood had four unexpected – and likely uninvited – guests in the dinner hour Thursday.

A quartet of deer roaming freely in the 3700 block of Okanagan Avenue picked a yard to get some leafy greens into their system, plus a little jaunt on a snowy hill.

