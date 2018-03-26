Delicious baking helps VDACS spring into Easter

Paula Vandemortel of the Vernon & District Animal Care Society shows off the amazing cupcakes for sale at the Fraternal Order of Eagles hall as part of their fundraiser on Saturday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Plenty of delicious baking was available to local animals lovers who came out to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Hall on Saturday in support of the Vernon and District Animal Care Society’s weekend bake sale fundraiser.

The event, which included eight volunteer bakers and four volunteers who gave up their Saturday to sell the goodies, brought in $140 after expenses.

Organizers say this is almost enough to spay one cat.

The Vernon & District Animal Care Society (or VDACS), is a small local group of volunteers operating a registered, non-profit charitable society servicing the North Okanagan Regional District and Falkland. Their primary focus is spay/neuter financial assistance for low income families. Their goal is to reduce the need for a shelter by reducing pet overpopulation. One hundred per cent of all funds donated at various events stay within the district to help local animals. For more information visit www.vernonanimalcare.com

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.