Dine in luxury at Diner en Blanc this summer

This year’s even takes place on July 4 at an undisclosed location

Feeling fancy this summer?

Well on July 4, pack a (white) bag and head over to the Diner en Blanc.

Where, you ask? Who knows – and that’s all part of the fun.

The exclusive event is back for its seventh summer in the Okanagan this year but there’s a catch: the best way to get in (other than having been invited last year) is to secure an invite from a prior attendee.

Can’t do that? Sign up at https://okanagan.dinerenblanc.com/ and be put on the waiting list – if it’s still open.

If you manage to get in, you’ll receive an invite code in your email telling you where this year’s Diner en Blanc is happening and you too can be one of 1,200 guests to dine under the stars.

Diner en Blanc started in Paris more than 30 years ago and has spread to all corners of the world.

The rules are simple: dress entirely in white and bring everything they need for an elegant soirée in tow, including folding table and chairs, gourmet picnic food, fine china, silverware and tablecloth.

Due to B.C. alcohol regulations, guests must order wine or champagne – no beer or hard liquor allowed – from Diner en Blanc organizers.

Perhaps we’ll see you there.

