It was a moving pink carnation ceremony honouring survivors and those who have died from breast cancer at the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival in 2022. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Dinner and dance for breast cancer awareness ahead of Penticton’s Dragonboat Festival

Local dragon boat team Suvivorship hosts event at Skaha Lake Park

Skaha Lake Park will be filled with pink Friday night, Sept. 8, in the name of raising awareness for breast cancer ahead of one of Penticton’s flagship festivals.

A dinner and dance event, featuring nine breast cancer awareness teams across the province, will be held inside the lacrosse box at the park from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

The gathering is hosted by Penticton’s local breast cancer team, Survivorship.

Entertainment starts at 7 p.m., organizers said.

Each team in attendance Friday will have 22 paddlers, with participants set to compete at the Penticton Dragonboat Festival on Sept. 9 and 10 at Skaha Lake.

In 2022, hundreds of participants at the popular end-of-summer festival were seen holding pink carnations during a breast cancer survivor ceremony.

The ceremony was organized by the aforementioned Survivorship dragon boaters, who also recently contributed $1,600 to the South Okanagan Medical Foundations Oncology Campaign.

READ ALSO: Breast cancer survivor ceremony draws hundreds to Penticton Dragon Boat Festival

Around 2,000 racers are expected to compete at the festival this weekend.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on both Saturday and Sunday.

