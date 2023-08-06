The Kamoschinski family needs help from the community after their 16-year-old son Gavin suffered a broken neck diving into Okanagan Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 2 (GoFundMe)

The Kamoschinski family needs help from the community after their 16-year-old son Gavin suffered a broken neck diving into Okanagan Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 2 (GoFundMe)

Dive in Okanagan Lake leads to ‘freak accident’ for Kelowna teenager

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with the costs

A Kelowna family is asking for help after a member of the clan experienced a “freak accident.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, 16-year-old Gavin Kamoschinski dove into Okanagan Lake off a dock at Hobson Beach and broke his neck in the process. His brother was there with him and witnessed it happen.

Gavin was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) where it was discovered he broke his C5, C6, and C7 vertebrae. After that, he was flown to Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) where he underwent a five-hour emergency surgery to stabilize his neck and fuse his vertebrae.

Right now, the family doesn’t know how long Gavin’s recovery will be. For the time being, he’s at VGH and is continuing to be sedated to keep his heart rate up to maximize his healing spinal cord. He also currently has no movement in his arms or legs.

“He needs a miracle. And we are believing this for him,” the family says on their GoFundMe page.

A local football player with a bright future, Gavin’s athletic career is on hold for the time being.

The family has a goal of $100,000 on their GoFundMe to help with Gavin’s recovery as well the parents, who own a small business in town and will be spending most of, if not, all their time down in Vancouver with Gavin as he recovers.

The Kamoschinskis have received more than $56,000 so far on their GoFundMe.

READ MORE: Fierce action, fancy clothing at inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic

READ MORE: Magical sunflower maze to explore at Kelowna farm

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraiserKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Revelstoke Market Materials: Moss and Mirth Farm

Just Posted

Wildfires around Revelstoke as of Aug. 6, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
Revelstoke wildfire forces travel advisory for Trans-Canada Highway

(BC Wildfire Services)
Wildfire south of Kamloops growing with dry air, hot temps

A BC Wildfire Service firefighter works to halt southward movement of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire towards residential structures Wednesday night, Aug. 2, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Minimal growth on East Adams Lake blaze

An evacuation order for more than 700 properties was issued for the Town of Osoyoos after an out-of-control wildfire crossed into British Columbia from Washington. The Eagle Bluff wildfire is seen burning from Anarchist Mountain, outside of Osoyoos, B.C., in a Saturday, July 29, 2023, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Melissa Genberg.
Osoyoos fire holding steady at 7,060 hectares