Diwali Festival seeks performers

Those interested in performing in the second annual Diwali Festival are asked to sign up by May 31.

The second annual Diwali in Vernon Festival is taking place at multiple locations in Vernon as part of the Diwali in B.C. festival occurring province-wide.

The Festival will culminate in a multicultural showcase of diverse artists from different backgrounds. Activities throughout the week shall include workshops, discussions, dance performances, musical performances, cultural activities, crafts and a wide range of other possibilities.

Organizers are currently looking for performers, speakers, artists and workshop instructors to participate in our 2019 Festival. The proposed activities should be relevant and appropriate to the multicultural themes of the Festival and the underlying theme of Diwali, more popularly known as the festival of light in India.

The Festival will aim to showcase artists from Vernon and the Okanagan region. Other national artists visiting Vernon specifically for this festival will also be performing.

The festival will run Tuesday, October 15 – Saturday, October 19 with the final show at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m., with free pre-show activities starting at 5 p.m.

We are interested in submissions from a wide range of emerging and established artists with diverse backgrounds including but not limited to Indigenous, South Asian or South Asian influenced artists and performers practicing traditional or contemporary performing arts. Artists performing a fusion of cultures will also be considered.

Solo, duet and group performers are welcome to apply. Dance or music performances can be from 5 minutes to 20 minutes long. Performances longer than 10 minutes shall only be considered from professional artists. Emerging artists are encouraged to keep their performances to a maximum of 5-10 minutes in length.

Those interested are asked to submit applications to erin@ticketseller.ca by Friday, May 31 at 4 p.m. For more information about the festival or to find out full details of what to include in your application, visit www.diwalibc.ca.

Related: Vernon Diwali festival to shine

Related: First annual Diwali in Vernon kicks off after Thanksgiving

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.