Diwali outfit sale preps Vernon for inaugural fest

Jennifer Suttling (left), Loveleen Kaur, Amandeep Singh and Suzanna Singh get into the Diwali spirit at the Diwali Outfits and Jewelry Sale at Arise Studio Friday, Oct. 5. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

In preparation for Vernon’s first Diwali festival, hosted by the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre and Diwali in B.C., Arise Studio was in full swing getting everyone ready with sarees and jewelry.

Friday’s Diwali Outfits and Jewelry Sale at Arise Studio in the Alpine Centre acts as a preperatory event to the five-day festival.

Diwali is the celebration of light over dark and is celebrated every fall with friends and family gatherings, lights, bright colours, rangoli art, and even fireworks. Every south Asian may celebrate Diwali in a different fashion and for a different reason; however, it’s a universal theme, artistic expression and colourful artcrafts remain the common thread that defines Diwali.

Several events will take place across the city, with the festival culminating in a live performance at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 13.

