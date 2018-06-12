Dog’O’Pogo encourages handlers of all breeds, both mixed and purebred, and all levels of experience to sign up for future events. (Photo: Ken Alexander)

Dog days: agility trials back this weekend

Dog’O’Pogo sanctioned AAC trials take place Saturday and Sunday at Lavington Park.

The Dog’O’Pogo agility club will be holding a sanctioned dog agility trial this weekend.

The event runs all day Saturday and Sunday at the Lavington Municipal Park.

Founded in 2001, Dog’O’Pogo Agility Club sponsors, organizes and runs agility trials as well as handling clinics for agility. They are open to all skill levels and are affiliated and operate under the rules and regulations of the National Agility Association of Canada (AAC). The club said its goal is to promote and support safe, positive handling and training techniques in the sport of dog agility in the Vernon area.

Agility events set for this weekend include steeplechase, standards, gambler, jumper and snooker. Yvonne Babij & Michelle Dundas will be judging the competition.

Dogs start running at 8 a.m. both days and ends around 4 p.m. The club encourages spectators to come out and watch the action.

