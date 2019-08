Owner on the hunt for her fur baby, Kasper

A local woman is eager to find her fur baby.

Katelynn Cook’s dog Kasper is missing from his East Hill home near Vernon Secondary School.

Kasper is a great Pyrenees cross.

Because he is a rescue dog, Cook asks that if anyone sees him to not approach him but call her at 250-540-9710.

READ MORE: Vernon garage fire quickly doused

Jennifer Smith | Reporter

Send Jennifer an email.

Like the The Morning Star on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.